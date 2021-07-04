Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Hundreds available in WNY

As of Wednesday afternoon hundreds of vaccine appointments were available in Western New York.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State reached universal vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, allowing New Yorkers 16-years-old and older to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you're having trouble finding an appointment in your area, look no further. As of Wednesday afternoon hundreds of vaccine appointments were available in Western New York.

Here is a list of dates and times available broken down by counties:

Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health is hosting four Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Erie County residents who are 18 years old or older.

Two of the clinics are being held at SUNY ECC South Campus on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, over 300 appointments were available for both clinics.

Click here to register for the April 8 clinic.

Click here to register for the April 9 clinic.

The Erie County Department of Health is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SUNY ECC North Campus on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, all of the appointments for April 8 were filled, while 71 appointments were still available for the April 9 clinic.

Click here to register for the April 9 clinic.

Allegany County

The Allegany County Health Department is hosting a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, April 9 for New Yorkers who are 18 years old or older. The testing clinic is being held at the River Walk Plaza on Bolivar Road.

Appointments are required. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday 82 appointments were available.

Click here to register for the April 9 clinic, or call 585-268-9250.

Wyoming County

Wyoming County will be holding a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, April 8, which will be open to New Yorkers who are 18-years-old or older. The testing clinic will be held at the Wyoming County Highway Department.

Appointments are required. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, 124 appointments were available for the clinic.