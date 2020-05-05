NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — School buildings won't reopen for classes this academic year in New York State, but a lot of students left their personal belongings behind when they started learning from home.

Many school districts are handling this differently. Ken-Ton is still planning locker clean out, and will let parents know when a decision is made.

Niagara Falls City Schools are working to get things back to students in the next few weeks. Each school will have a specific date and time for kids to come pick up anything left behind. Parents will get emails and a phone call.

"There are things that need to be done, like, when can you turn in your library books? When can you turn in your instruments? Some of those things may take a little bit longer, because we're still doing instrumental lessons online and kids are still practicing their instruments. If you're reading your library book, or having finished it, can you keep it, and we'll have another time near the end of the year?," said Superintendent of Niagara Falls City Schools Mark Laurrie. "So, it's going to take some time, especially with 7,500 students to lay that out. We also have three, four and five-year-olds who will need some assistance getting to the school, and then there are those that don't, you know, we have to transport across the city, we'll have to figure out a way for those adults who live near their closest school for whatever reason, a special program, or a special circumstance to come in and get their stuff,"

In Buffalo, most BPS students were able to get their things before distance learning started, so 2 On Your Side is told it's pretty much a non-issue. Students who do have to get personal belongings there still will likely do it by appointment.

In Salamanca, the high school principal says two staff members are bagging lockers and putting address stickers on the bags. They're doing 80-100 a week and other staff members are delivering the bags to students' homes. After the lockers are cleaned, the custodial staff goes through and disinfects each locker.

For people with questions about to collect their student’s personal belongings, the best bet is to call the superintendent's office.

