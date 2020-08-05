BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Today marks 75 years since Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies, liberating Europe, a major step toward ending World War II.

As we fight a different war against the coronavirus, commemoration ceremonies around the world are being scaled back or canceled.Even with canceled events, local veteran advocates are trying to do whatever they can to celebrate the greatest generation.

At the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military park, they are going virtual with their outreach. Showing off their displays that celebrate the Western New Yorkers who gave so much during World War II. One big exhibit pays tribute the service of Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson jr.

They will mark the day with several educational posts on the park's Facebook page.

"We are losing our World War II veterans at a very high rate, so it is so important to recognize these veterans, to honor them and to remember them," said John Branning, superintendent of the Naval & Military Park.

And across the ocean they are also offering virtual celebrations. There will be a moment of silence across England and a pared-down celebration will take place at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, that will be broadcast nation-wide.

All of these celebrations paying tribute to a group of veterans who saved the world, and are now facing yet another huge battle.

