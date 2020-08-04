BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local vacuum store chain is just one of the (unlikely) places you'll find materials to make your own mask to protect yourself from the spread of coronavirus.

Many people are getting creative making masks to protect themselves since there is a huge surge of people buying up personal protective equipment (PPE).

Super Vacuums is trying to help. The local chain, which has six locations in Western New York and two in Pittsburgh, said they initially got the request from employees at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center looking for High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) vacuum filters.

The HEPA filters can block up to 95 percent of air particulates, which is why those are the recommended vacuum filters to buy. A pack of six filters, depending on the brand, can run about $15 to $20.

Each filter can make up to four masks.

Super Vacuums Vice President Brad Terwilliger says he didn't know about the mask-making techniques until that initial call.

There are a lot of resources online, including ones Terwilliger has posted on his website and social media pages.

"It's something that's definitely helping the community. I know there's been a lot of healthcare workers that have came in for some as well," Terwilliger said.

Super Vacuums is still open during the crisis. In addition to the filters, Terwilliger says they carry disinfectant that is EPA registered to kill the coronavirus.

