Local restaurants push to keep doors open in the 'Yellow Zone'

Due to a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Western New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced parts of Erie County are now in the 'Yellow Zone.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed businesses to their limits.

Since early Spring, the restaurant industry has been doing it's best to adapt to strict mandatory guidelines at the state and federal level. These guidelines only allow for 50 percent capacity, which means, for many restaurants revenue isn't close to pre-COVID numbers.

On Sunday, local lawmakers warned Western New Yorkers to buckle down after the state released numbers that put the region at the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. As a result, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced parts of Erie County are now in the "Yellow Zone."

So, what exactly does the Yellow Zone mean?

Per the state's breakdown, the Yellow Zone is a 'precautionary zone' that calls for heightened safety measures to control and eliminate further community spread. As for how it affects the restaurant industry? Per the guidelines, only four people can sit at a table, whether indoors or outdoors, weddings and private events will be cut from 50 to 25 people, and restaurants must now shut down midnight.

Tom Cowan is a veteran restaurateur in Buffalo who started his career as a server back in the day. Now, Cowan owns two of the city's most popular restaurants 40 Thieves Kitchen & Bar and Doc Sullivan's. He's also a managing partner at Patrick's Rooftop at 500 Pearl.

Cowan says, adapting to COVID-19 has been a challenge unlike anything he's ever faced in the industry.

"Completely redesigning the way a restaurant works, from the customer to the employee, that was by far our biggest challenge," Cowan says.

#COVID Well, after hearing from state/county/city leaders yest. & @NYGovCuomo...the spike in COVID cases now has WNY in the YELLOW zone.



What’s this mean for restaurants that are holding on?



My good friend Tommy owns 3 popular restaurants in #Buffalo, “not easy” he says. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/DL1dSeGuAp — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) November 9, 2020

Since Spring, all three of Cowan's restaurants have been able to keep their doors open, and while he's always aired closer to the side of caution, he says, the idea of getting closer to the Red Zone isn't one he wants to think about.

"It was a lot of stress, and it took a lot of sleepless nights to get to where we are today," Cowan says. "To sit here and say that we have to go back in the Red Zone is unimaginable."

Melissa Fleischut is president and CEO of The New York State Restaurant Association and tells 2 On Your Side that this increasing degree of uncertainty combined with the lack of additional federal support has definitely taken a hit on the industry.

"We just need more help," Fleischut says. "At this point, I really don't know how likely we are to see that."

Fleischut says, her hope is that the government gets back to work sooner rather than later because time is of the essence.

"We really can't wait," she says.

As for Cowan, he and his partners plan to continue to invest in whatever protective and precautionary measures as possible to do their part.