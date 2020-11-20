Local parishes announce weekday and weekend mass suspensions

In an "Orange Zone," Houses of Worship have to operate at 33 percent capacity or 25 people maximum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With much of Erie County being designated as an "Orange Zone," local parishes have let 2 On Your Side know that church services have been suspended until further notice.

In an "Orange Zone," houses of worship have to operate at 33 percent capacity or 25 people maximum.

Two local parishes have already suspended masses:

St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Sloan tells 2 On Your Side that weekend masses are cancelled until further notice. Weekday masses will continue as scheduled under 33 percent capacity.

St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Buffalo has suspended all weekday and weekend masses until further notice. That is effective Friday, November 20.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned residents on Thursday that if numbers across the county and region don't improve by next week that a "Red Zone" is possible.

Under a "Red Zone," Houses of worship can only operate at 25 percent capacity or 10 people maximum.

"We're not happy with the positivity rate and hospitalizations going higher," Poloncarz said. "If there are going to be changes to any zone, the Governor or state will make it on Wednesdays."