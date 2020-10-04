BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Confident Girl Mentoring Program is giving away "sport packs" and meal kits for children and families in the city of Buffalo to help families stay healthy during the pandemic.

The organization's founder, Tiffany Lewis, told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger, that the idea came to her when she heard from many of the girls in her program about how they were struggling while school was closed and after-school activities were canceled.

Lewis explained that she also used resources from other organizations to help make sure people who came to get sports packs also got meals. Feedmore Western New York is helping provide the meal kits for families who show up.

"With Feedmore Western New York, of course, it's gonna be healthy options. All of their resources will have come prepackaged," she told 2 On Your Side.

The "sport packs" also include supplies for children to stay occupied physically and mentally while they're social distancing during the pandemic.

"We're going to be doing soccer balls, We're going to be doing the project play free deck of cards so that is about 50 activities that kids can do with their families as well as individually so you want to keep the family engagement together."

The sport packs and meal kits will be distributed at from 11 a.m until 12:30 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church at 1301 Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo. The giveaway is free and open to the public.

RELATED: WNY school social workers helping students cope through virtual meetings, counseling sessions

RELATED: Local attractions help kids continue to learn outside of the classroom

RELATED: Mentoring programs adapt to social distancing