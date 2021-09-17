Local lawsuit challenges school mask mandate

Law firm HoganWillig announced the suit against the mandate issued just before the start of the school year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local lawyers, lawmakers, and parents are taking on the state again over the school mask mandate.

Law firm HoganWillig announced a lawsuit Friday against the mask mandate that was issued for Pre-K through 12th-grade schools just before the start of classes in August.

The suit was filed on behalf of State Senator George M. Borello, Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse, St. John Lutheran Church and School, the group NY Parents to Unmask Children, and several parents.

It claims that there's no emergency status anymore that lets the health department impose the rule, and that the state didn't follow proper procedure in putting it in place.

The people filing the suit claim that masking is an unreasonable burden on young children and that the decision should be left to the parents.

HoganWillig filed a similar lawsuit against mask mandates in schools at the end of the last school year. And the firm says it's planning lawsuits over the daycare mask mandate and the healthcare worker vaccine mandate over the next week.