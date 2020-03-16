TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One of the real-life scenarios that we have seen at local grocery stores and retail stores is that certain items are not available and are sold out.

Spokespeople for both Wegmans and Tops tell 2 On Your Side they are trying to fill shelves as fast as possible. 2 On Your Side was allowed access inside the Tops at Sheridan Drive and Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda.

The aisle for toilet paper and paper towels, was pretty much bare, with no toilet paper.

From what we've seen Monday afternoon, people were orderly, they were very patient in getting what they needed. But, one customer told 2 On Your Side the fact that so much is out of stock is crazy. Bleach, certain types of meat, water and baby wipes can be hard to find. The list goes on.

Both, Wegmans and Tops have been limiting the amount you can buy for certain items. Things like wipes, eggs and sanitizer have been limited to customers to only buy a couple of those items at a time.

"I understand that people are trying to be prepared, I guess it's better to overreact than under react but I don't know I'm just trying to make sure I have food for the week," said Brielle Butterworth, a Tops shopper.

Because of the high demand, it's not just stores that are sold out of things, it's their distributors, and there is no telling when the stores will be able to catch up.

Wegmans has an updated statement on what measures the company has been taking to deal with the coronavirus. Tops has provided an updated list of things that are being limited.

