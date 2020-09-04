BUFFALO, N.Y. — Andrew Bennett is the vice president of the Children’s Hospital foundation of Buffalo. He asked his two adorable kids to make some artwork to inspire the medical workers on the front-lines as Western new York fights the coronavirus.

When Adelaide and Robert’s teachers caught wind of their project, other students were asked to participate, and now this inspirational video continues to warm the hearts of doctors, nurses.

Over 100 kids from the school got involved to create the video. Check out the kids of Windermere Boulevard Elementary school and their efforts to support our front-line medical workers.

RELATED: How 2 Learn: American Sign Language

RELATED: Robby Takac hosting acoustic livestream for Kaledia Health COVID-19 response fund

RELATED: Easter Candy will still be available throughout Western New York