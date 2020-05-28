Doctors recommend socially distant outdoor activities

2 On Your Side spoke with local medical professionals about best practices while engaging in outdoor activities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather gets warmer, many likely to want to get outside, but the Coronavirus Pandemic is already changing how we plan social activities. Dr. Thomas Russo, the Chief of Infectious Disease at the University at Buffalo says in the long run, getting out is healthier than staying in.

"We know that outdoor activities are much safer than indoor activities when you’re potentially interacting with someone that could be infectious," he told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

That doesn’t mean people shouldn't take precautions. If people plan on seeing family or friends, it’s important to still follow social distancing regulations.

"Of course when you’re eating and drinking you can’t wear a mask but if you’re properly distanced that should be an issue and if you think you’re going to get close to someone, just go ahead and put the mask on."

It’s also recommended only going out with people from the same household.

Dr. Mike Mineo from Millard Fillmore Suburban hospital says, if someone is going to see friends, they plan on doing something that makes it easier to stay socially distant.

"Activities that are the safest are the ones where you’re in continual movement but not really close to other people. A couple of examples are going for a jog but not with other people but if you are jogging with someone else, to keep an appropriate distance," he told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger.

Water sports are a good idea, as well, just make sure to be aware when coming in and out.

"The places where you launch your boat or kayak may have other people so make sure that you space out the time where people are entering and exiting the water."