Local business leaders, elected officials urge Gov. Cuomo to reopen Walden Galleria in phase three

They say there will be several safety measures in place to follow public health guidelines.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Assemblymember Monica Wallace and a coalition of elected officials and business leaders are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to open malls with safety measures in place.

She says everyone would be required to wear masks, the food court will be closed, there will be a 50 percent occupancy plan in place and there will also be enhanced cleaning of restrooms and seating areas.

"We are not here to pretend that we're done with (the coronavirus pandemic)," Wallace said. "We are here to simply say the Walden Galleria can open responsibly like every other retail establishment that's opened in New York state today."

Walden Galleria has more than 4,200 employees working at its 200 stores, restaurants and entertainment businesses at the mall. Wallace says every store has its own safety plan in place as well.

She says it's important for Walden Galleria to reopen, because not only do employees need to get back to work, but last year, the mall also contributed $45 million in taxes to the local and state economies.

Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and waxing services are just some of the businesses that can reopen as part of phase three in Western New York. Wallace says it doesn't make sense why the mall can't reopen but personal services such as those can.