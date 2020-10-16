Local arts organization recipient of CARES Act funding

Arts Services, Inc. is the only WNY arts organization to receive support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Help is on the way for one local cultural organization hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art Services, Inc., (ASI) a resource hub for the WNY cultural and arts community, was awarded $10,000 from the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation (MAAF) through the CARES Arts Organization Relief Grants program. ASI is the only WNY arts organization in the region to receive this support.

"ASI is proud to represent the Western New York arts and cultural community through the support by the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation,” said Jennifer Swan-Kilpatrick, ASI’s Executive Director. “We will use this financial support to continue working with our local artists and nonprofit arts groups to help them through the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light.”