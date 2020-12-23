Lives lost to COVID: 2 Western New York stories

A pastor and postal worker died of COVID. Here's a glimpse of these two people who were loved and are now missed by their family, friends, and colleagues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On our 2 On Your Side newscasts we gave you some of the latest COVID case numbers for this Western New York region.

But as many health and elected officials keep reminding us all, there are real people and families attached to those cases, especially when it comes to those who have recently passed in this pandemic.

We have the stories in a glimpse of two individuals loved and missed by their family, friends, and colleagues.

The Eastern Hills Church and its atrium is brightly decorated for Christmas. But it is now missing a certain presence: 83-year-old Pastor Dick Bennett, who was a pastoral care minister for the past 15 years at the church.

Executive Church Pastor Pat Jones spoke about Pastor Bennett.

"I always called him our glue in our atrium," Jones said, "so after every service he was out there following up with people that he had visited, as well as just meeting new people and doing other things. So he was just such a fixture in our atrium, just to make people feel at home."

Pastor Bennett, who served 60 years as a minister and missionary with his wife Phyllis and their five children, kept contact with those hospitalized and shut-ins as he understood that COVID required his special attention.

Jones said, "He was involved with Zoom meetings and a lot of phone calling. He kept track of people tremendously using email blasts and other ways."

Pastor Jones added, "In our parking lot, our outside Christmas experience right now, we have four big words out there ... hope, joy, love, and peace ... and those four words all describe Dick's life, but also Dick's faith.

"Because that's what he shared with other people. He shared the hope of Christ, and we are comforted by that hope right now, even though that doesn't mean it doesn't hurt, cause it hurts deeply."

Also lost to COVID recently 56 year old mail carrier Jody Kotowski of Depew. She was a wife and devoted mother and a 23-year postal service veteran and union shop steward here in the Buffalo area.

National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 3 President David Grosskopf, Jr. says she is the first COVID death among his members here in Western New York and it hits hard.

"When any route loses their regular letter carrier, not only is it devastating to those customers on the route, it's devastating to the U.S. Postal Service and it's devastating to our union.

Grosskopf says Kotowski was a dedicated mail carrier who helped train new postal workers. But he also spoke briefly about the personal side of her life. :

"Perfect mother, wife. Spent you know countless hours again with her daughter. Whether that's now Bandits games, anything to do with dealing with disabled children."