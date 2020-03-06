Socially distant 'Live at the Drive' concert series to start this month

The socially distant concert series set to take place at the Transit Drive-In

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Transit Drive-In has partnered with Buffalo Iron Works to host a socially distant concert series that will kick off June 19, with performances from a Buffalo-based band.

Concertgoers will be in their cars to watch local groove rock band Aqueous, who will headline the concert on June 19 & 20. Tickets will be sold for $40 per person, with a minimum of two people in each vehicle. VIP tickets will be sold for $80, which includes a ticket, a spot in the first two rows of cars and a limited edition poster. Shows will feature exclusively local bands and portion of the proceeds will go to local charities.

Organizers said moving forward, they want to have two concerts a week through the month of August, for 16 shows in total. On Thursday nights, the concert will be followed by a movie. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced .

“We’re thrilled to bring drive-in concerts to the WNY music community. People are itching for live music and while getting together in a room or even outdoors won’t be a safe option for the foreseeable future, we are hopeful that this is our most desirable option for those looking to see a live show,” said partner of Buffalo Iron Works and Co-Founder of 'Live at the Drive,' Josh Holtzman.