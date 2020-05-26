Hochul: Phase 2 of reopening could begin next Tuesday

First on 2, The New York State Lt. Governor says the Western New York region could be ready to begin phase 2 of reopening by next Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region could be ready to begin phase 2 of reopening by next Tuesday.

2 On Your Side's Steve Brown was first to report the news from Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul on Twitter.

Right now, the WNY region is in phase one, which allows construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, curbside/drop off retail, manufactuing and wholesale trade to begin.

Phase two includes professional services, like hair salons, retail, administrative support and real estate and leasing.

Continuing onto the next phase of reopening depends on whether our region can maintain the seven metrics health officials recommend to ensure COVID cases do not spike.