Lewiston-Porter High School moves to fully remote after students attended Halloween party

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — The Lewiston-Porter Central School District will be making the switch and going to full remote learning for all high school students after an unknown number of students attended a Halloween party.

The school district posted a memo and sent a letter to all high school parents on Monday stating, "Unfortunately, the scope and impact of that COVID positive case from last week has expanded significantly. It appears the genesis of the issue is centered on a large Halloween party held on the evening of Saturday, October 31. We are now up to 18 students in quarantine and 1 student in isolation as a result of this gathering. There are rumors that as many as 50 or more students may have attended this party."

As a result of this, all high school students in their hybrid model of learning will be learning virtually though Monday, November 16 in hopes that the shutdown will allow for further contact tracing.

The school district also states that O/N BOCES students will move to full virtual for the remainder of the week. O/N BOCES vocational students will return to their regular in-person schedule also on Monday, November 16.

Although in-person learning will be shifted to remote, two sectional Athletic contests this week will go on as scheduled, according to the district. They are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11 and Saturday, November 14.

