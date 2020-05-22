Lewiston Art Festival canceled, Chalk Walk competition to go virtual

The Lewiston Council on the Arts aspires to bring those events back in 2021.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The creative community of Lewiston is going to be absent of some of its annual summertime events due to the coronavirus.

The Lewiston Council on the Arts announced Friday that several annual events will be canceled, including the Lewiston Art Festival & KeyBank Chalkwalk Competition, Bug Fest, the Summer of '69, and the Blue Monday concert series.

The council aspires to bring these events back in 2021.

However, the Lewiston Art Festival and Chalk Walk are going virtual this year in a few ways.

First, you can buy art from vendors who had already been accepted into the festival through the Lewiston Arts Council Facebook page.

Second, you can pick up that chalk in your garage and make some art right in your neighborhood. People are encouraged to do Chalk Walk virtually by creating art on their driveways and sidewalks and sending a photo in.