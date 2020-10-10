Letchworth State Park closes due to 'high visitor density'

The park announced on Facebook that it was 'closed to incoming traffic due to high visitor density' at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

CASTILE, N.Y. — Letchworth State Park is a popular attraction in October, with its majestic views and colorful foliage.

It was too popular on Saturday, when the park announced on Facebook that it was "closed to incoming traffic due to high visitor density. If planning to visit the park, please make alternative plans."

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring, the City of Buffalo faced issues with how to deal with too many people wanting to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air.