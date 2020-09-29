Layoffs hit SUNY Erie as Covid-19 worsens financial outlook

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Covid-19 continues to exacerbate the financial problems at SUNY Erie, where a round of layoffs was announced late last week.
In a letter to staff, Interim President William Reuter announced that some probationary employees were laid off effective Sept. 25.
Also eliminated were three administrative positions: executive president of institutional advancement, vice president of facilities and security and vice president of enrollment management. Read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.