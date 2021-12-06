Lawsuit over masks filed against Lancaster Central School District

According to the lawsuit, the parents of a student say their daughter texted that she was feeling faint and having a hard time breathing.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We've seen the signs that say "unmask our children" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those scenes happened Friday in Lancaster, where the school district is being sued over the state's mask requirement. According to the lawsuit, the parents of a student say their daughter texted that she was feeling faint and having a hard time breathing.

"There were a couple of children in that school, unfortunately, that had respiratory issues," according to Peter Harding. "They had pleaded with the school to not have to wear those masks.

"That was here in Lancaster, and unfortunately, those two students succumbed. They had to be rushed to the hospital."

The children are said to be OK healthwise. 2 On Your Side reached out to the attorney representing the parents involved in the lawsuit against the Lancaster Central School District. We are awaiting a response.