Lawsuit could soon be filed over face mask mandate for daycares and summer camps

The Hogan Willig law firm says they have 32 daycares and 100 parents set up to file a lawsuit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lawsuit could be filed against New York State over a policy requiring children, including those as young as two years old, to wear a face mask while at daycare or summer camp.

The guidance, which is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicates children two years old and up need to wear masks in daycare centers unless they’re doing things such as eating, drinking, swimming, or sleeping.

The mask mandate has been put in place for children and staff who are not vaccinated. As of now, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have to be 12-years of age or older.

Parents and daycare providers are upset with the new mandate and are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to rescind it.

The Hogan Willig law firm says they have 32 daycares and 100 parents set up to file a lawsuit.