NEW YORK — Friday is the first day in a ban of large gatherings across New York State in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The main goal is to reduce the spread of the virus and treat those who are infected.

As of March 12, there are currently 328 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in New York State. Of those confirmed positive cases, 47 of them have been hospitalized for treatment.

Most people, Cuomo said, will self-resolve or be treated at home. Health officials are concerned about hospital capacity and staffing capacity should there be more cases. There are many things they're looking at, including the possibility of canceling elective surgeries at local hospitals that could free up beds for patients needing treatment.

A part of NYS's emergency system plan is to reduce the number of people in a contagious environment. The state says there should be no gatherings of 500 or more people. Those with occupancy of 0-500 should reduce their seated capacity by 50%. That goes into effect on March 13, 2020.

Broadway shows needed to reduce their seating capacity by Thursday night. However, they announced Thursday afternoon they are suspending shows until April 13.

Those exempted are schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit.

All staff in nursing homes and senior-assisted living facilities must wear masks and staff will be monitored for symptoms. No non-medical/staff personal to enter unless there is a pressing circumstance. Any visitors would have to wear protective garb, although some nursing homes are banning visitors.

