Lancaster restaurant cites Orange Zone designation for temporary closing

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A popular Lancaster eatery located in one of the state's designated Orange Zones is closing its doors temporarily.
In a Facebook post, 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille on Aurora Street says it's become 'unsustainable' to stay open for takeout only. Lancaster is also currently one the the communities in Erie County with one of the area's highest number of positive coronavirus cases.
The post went on to say as soon as Erie County goes back to being in a Yellow Zone, the restaurant plans to reopen for both dining and takeout.