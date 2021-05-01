Lancaster restaurant cites Orange Zone designation for temporary closing

99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille said in Facebook post it has become 'unsustainable' to stay open for takeout only.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A popular Lancaster eatery located in one of the state's designated Orange Zones is closing its doors temporarily.

In a Facebook post, 99 Brick Oven Bar & Grille on Aurora Street says it's become 'unsustainable' to stay open for takeout only. Lancaster is also currently one the the communities in Erie County with one of the area's highest number of positive coronavirus cases.