Lancaster may as well be a different state compared to lowest neighborhood COVID-19 infection rate, Cuomo says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic late Monday morning during a televised press briefing. 

The Governor showed a map of what neighborhood in New York State has the highest and lowest COVID-19 infection rate.

The lowest infection rate in NYS is: Cooperstown, Ostego County, which has an infection rate of 0.24%. The highest infection rate in NYS is: Lancaster. The state says that the infection rate is 9.68%.

"They may as well be different states, highest to lowest rates in New York State," Cuomo said.

REALTED: Governor Cuomo press conference from Sunday, November 22: Lancaster has highest COVID-19 infection rate across New York State

During the press conference, Cuomo warned that parts of Erie County are on track to be upgraded from an Orange Zone to a Red Zone.

Below is what a changes in a Red Zone:

  • Houses of worship operate at 25% capacity or 10 people maximum
  • Mass gatherings are prohibited
  • Only essential business can be open
  • Restaurants can only offer takeout
  • Schools are closed and shift to remote learning

