Lancaster may as well be a different state compared to lowest neighborhood COVID-19 infection rate, Cuomo says

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic late Monday morning during a televised press briefing.

The Governor showed a map of what neighborhood in New York State has the highest and lowest COVID-19 infection rate.

The lowest infection rate in NYS is: Cooperstown, Ostego County, which has an infection rate of 0.24%. The highest infection rate in NYS is: Lancaster. The state says that the infection rate is 9.68%.

"They may as well be different states, highest to lowest rates in New York State," Cuomo said.

During the press conference, Cuomo warned that parts of Erie County are on track to be upgraded from an Orange Zone to a Red Zone.

Below is what a changes in a Red Zone:

Houses of worship operate at 25% capacity or 10 people maximum

Mass gatherings are prohibited

Only essential business can be open

Restaurants can only offer takeout

Schools are closed and shift to remote learning