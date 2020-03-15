LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Central Schools announced Sunday that the district is closed until futher notice over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns .

This announcement comes after the Erie County Executive declared a State of Emergency and ordered the closing of all Erie County schools for Monday.

Here is the full letter from Superintendent Michael J. Vallely, Ph.D:



Dear Lancaster Central School District Families,

According to the order given by the Erie County Health Department and in cooperation the other school districts in Erie County, the Lancaster Central School District will be closed. This will take effect immediately and will continue until further notice. We don’t take this step lightly, but do so with our partners in government because of the gravity of the current public health crisis that we all face together.

We know that these circumstances are unsettling and that the closing of our schools will cause hardships among many in our community. To ensure that children and families have access to as many of the resources to which you have grown accustomed, we have enacted a number of Continuity of Services Plans that include the following initial steps:

We have a plan for our educators to engage our children in thinking and learning during the period that we are closed.

We have a plan for an Alternative School Meal Program for all interested students who may want/need Breakfast and/or Lunch.

We have a plan to remain in contact with and to support our students who are most reliant on the emotional health supports that our schools provide.

We have a plan to continue to sanitize each of our schools and buses so that they are ready to safely welcome students and staff back when this public health crisis abates.

Despite our physical separation from your children, we will do all we can to remain present in their lives and to fulfill our district’s mission. Specific details of the plans outlined above will be forthcoming.

Finally, the support of everyone in the Lancaster Schools and community has been overwhelming. I am so proud to be a part of this wonderful, caring place. During my time as Superintendent, we have faced many emergencies and crises and each time we have overcome them together. We will get through this very difficult time. Please continue to check your email, the district website, and district social media for further communications.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Vallely, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Lancaster Schools

