Lackawanna City Hall to operate by appointment only starting Monday

Growing number of positive COVID cases throughout Erie County is behind the change.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — If you have business to conduct at Lackawanna City Hall, you're going to need an appointment starting this Monday.

Mayor Annette Iafallo said Friday the change is being made due to the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Erie County.

The move applies to City Hall departments only. Anyone with a involving Lackawanna City Court should contact the court at 845-7220 for instructions.

“I regret that we are once again in a position of having to limit public access to City Hall due to the pandemic,” said Mayor Iafallo. “However, based on the positive case data provided by New York State and Erie County, this is the right thing to do at the present time to help ensure the health and safety of all those conducting business and working at City Hall.”

City Hall hours of operation will continue to be Monday through Friday from 9 AM until 4:30 PM except for the City Clerk and Treasurer offices, which close at 4 PM. A directory of City Hall departments can be found here.