Lackawanna City Hall and Senior Center reopen to the public June 1

Residents will no longer need an appointment to conduct business at City Hall starting this Tuesday.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo said Friday that City Hall and the city's Senior Center will reopen to the public starting Tuesday, June 1.

Starting then, residents will no longer need an appointment to conduct business at city hall. The Senior Center, located on Martin Road, will resume all meal, activity and van services.

Starting this Tuesday:

• Lackawanna City Hall will be open Monday - Friday from 9:00AM to 4:30PM, except for the City Clerk’s and Treasurer’s offices which close at 4:00PM. No appointment is necessary.

Following practices recently adopted by Erie County government, all visitors to Lackawanna City Hall will be required to wear protective face masks and follow social distancing protocols while in the building regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status.

• The Lackawanna Senior Center will resume all meal, activity and van services Monday - Friday from 9:00AM to 5:00PM. The facility is not open on weekends.

Lackawanna Senior Center participants will be asked for proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Partially and non-vaccinated participants must wear protective face masks and comply with social distancing protocols. Residents can call 827-6669 with senior center questions on/after June 1.

“I want to thank Lackawanna residents for their patience and cooperation during the long period of restricted activity in these city buildings due to the pandemic,” said Mayor Iafallo. “While we still need to be cautious, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel and we look forward to being fully open for business at both locations.”