Lackawanna cancels annual Summer Festival

City leaders announced the annual Summer Festival has been cancelled due to uncertainty over COVID-19 protocols and on-going renovation work at Veteran's Stadium where the festival is held.

“With the lead time necessary to produce a high-quality festival, the uncertainty around exactly what Covid-19 health and safety protocols would look like this summer and the timing of the extensive work planned at Veteran’s Stadium, we felt it best to cancel this year’s event,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Lafallo. “We look forward to resuming our summer festival better than ever in 2022 within our newly renovated venue.”