KSL, pharmacy partnership brings quicker Covid-19 testing for area schoolchildren

The Buffalo-based biotech company already operates its own testing sites where anyone can come to get a PCR test, with turnaround within 24 hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — KSL Diagnostics is partnering with 25 area independent pharmacies and urgent care centers to provide Covid-19 testing for school children and families, as well as others requiring testing.

The Buffalo-based biotech company already operates its own testing sites where anyone can come to get a PCR test, with turnaround within 24 hours. The new partnership came in response to demand from public health officials hoping to help kids get back to school quicker if they have symptoms and can't return to school without a negative test and a doctor’s note.

“There was an overwhelming demand for this kind of testing so they needed other organizations to be able to step up,” said Kevin Lawson, CEO at KSL. “In partnership with others, particularly these independent pharmacies, it’s been a win-win.”