CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local company is hoping to join forces in the battle against the coronavirus.

Representatives from Kohler Awning say they have the sewing machines, staff and access to materials to make protective masks at their Walden Avenue plant.

"Our company is completed a prototype and will be submitting it for approval.” said Jesse Kohler, President of Kohler Awning. “With a crisis of this magnitude; communication with the correct government representative is key in order to get started. We hope to hear back from local & state officials who can provide additional guidance in this matter.”

Once they get the ok, the 95-year-old Buffalo-based manufacturer hopes it can start production in the near future.