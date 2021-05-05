Kleinhans announces return of Art of Jazz series for 2022

The lineup will also include two shows cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The smooth sounds of jazz music are set to return to Kleinhans Music Hall next year.

The lineup for the Art of Jazz 2022 series has been released in anticipation of the reopening of concert venues. Included are two shows cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kleinhans was thrilled to be in a position to host this important series while the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is closed for construction. We lost half a seasons’ worth of great jazz to the pandemic but we will be back with a stellar line-up for 2022. We hope to see you then!” said Daniel Hart, Director of Kleinhans Music Hall.



Here are the list of performers:

The Campbell Brothers Present John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme

Sunday, February 6, 2022, 3 pm

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro

Sunday, March 6, 2022, 3 pm

Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell Duo

Friday, April 8, 2022, 8 pm

Catherine Russell

Friday, May 13, 2022, 8 pm

Tickets for the full four-concert series are on sale now through the Kleinhans Music Hall box office. Single tickets go on sale September 6. If you had tickets for the Iverson/Harrell and Russell shows from 2020, they will be honored in 2022.