Kingdom Bound at Darien Lake postponed due to COVID-19

The annual festival has been rescheduled for July 24-27 and all passes, packages and volunteer applications will automatically be forwarded to Kingdom Bound 2022.

CORFU, N.Y. — An annual celebration of Christian faith has been put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message on its website, organizers of Kingdom Bound at Darien Lake say the challenges presented by the current NYS guidance for large events have forced them to postponement.