Kingdom Bound at Darien Lake postponed due to COVID-19

CORFU, N.Y. — An annual celebration of Christian faith has been put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message on its website, organizers of Kingdom Bound at Darien Lake say the challenges presented by the current NYS guidance for large events have forced them to postponement.
The festival is now set to return July 24-27, 2022. All passes, packages and volunteer applications will automatically be forwarded to next year's event. No further action needs to be taken. More information can be found here.