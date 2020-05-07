KIDSPLAY program starts Monday in Village of Hamburg

There will be non-contact temperature checks each morning at each site, plus personal protection equipment.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Village of Hamburg's KIDSPLAY program will get underway on Monday, but like so much across Western New York, there will be increased safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, which sold out in 15 minutes, will be scaled back. Groups will be limited to 25 people at four different sites: Glen Meadows Park, Hamburg Community Center/Playground, Legion Field and the Hamburg Youth Center Campus.

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan has also donated 12 one-gallon jugs of state hand sanitizer, as well as 125 two-ounce hand sanitizer spray bottles, to help the program.

