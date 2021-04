The site is administering the Moderna vaccine to people ages 18 and older.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a place to get your COVID-19 vaccine and you're 18 or older, you can head to the KeyBank Center Friday afternoon.

The Erie County Department of Health announced Friday morning that the KeyBank Center COVID-19 Vaccine POD is accepting walk-ins from 1 to 5:50 p.m.

This is for the Moderna vaccine, which means you have to be 18 or older to receive it.

The health department says there is free parking at the Harbor Center ramp.