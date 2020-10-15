Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda issue Halloween guidance

Officials remind families the CDC considers the annual tradition a high risk activity and say whether or not to take part is a personal decision.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda are the latest communities to try and provide some guidance to families trying to make a decision about trick or treating.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, town and village leaders remind families that the Centers for Disease Control ( CDC) considers the annual tradition a high-risk activity and say whether or not to take part is a personal decision.

As of right now, official trick or treating hours are set for Saturday October 31 from 6-8 PM.

If CDC guidelines change between now and Halloween, officials say they will notify residents.

Ken-Ton is offering a virtual Halloween Costume contest this year. The categories are:

Best Family Costume

Best Individual Costume (Adult & Child),

Best Pet Costume

Photo submissions accepted October 18-November 1 at tinyurl.com/ttcostumes.

They will also be hosting a drive-thru "Trick-or-Treating" event on Saturday, October 31 from 1pm-3pm at Lincoln Park (enter at Decatur Road). One bag of candy per child will be handed out (while supplies last). Staff members will be wearing masks and gloves. Candy will be sanitized and handed out in clear bags.