The hospital will offer free virtual support group meetings monthly, beginning Thursday, October 21 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore Mercy Hospital announced Monday that it will be launching a post-COVID support group to help virus survivors, loved ones, and care providers cope with a variety of issues and connect with others through their similar journeys.



The Catholic Health facility said it has treated thousands of COVID patients over the last year and a half.

So the hospital will offer free virtual support group meetings monthly, beginning Thursday, October 21 from 4 – 5:30 p.m.



Other scheduled dates are so far are Thursday, November 18, and December 16.

The COVID support group is open to those who themselves have had the virus or have experienced it through a loved one or providing care, and wish to discuss their thoughts, fears, challenges, hopes, and anything else related to the coronavirus. The goal is to help them find their new normal, address concerns, and provide resources.

Sessions will be available virtually for call-in or online via WebEx.

For more information or to register, call Kenmore Mercy Patient Care Services at (716) 447-6211. Participants should register for each month’s session separately.



