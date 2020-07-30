Kenmore bar's liquor license suspended by state

The Village Line was charged with violating the recent executive order that bars must serve food with alcohol. The bar also did not have any food available.

ALBANY, N.Y. — One bar in Kenmore has been cited by New York State for failing to follow both the statewide executive order and a law dating back to 1964.

The Village Line, at 1809 Kenmore Avenue in Kenmore, was found by the state to have not been requiring customers to buy food while consuming alcohol, which is part of the recent Executive Order 202.52.

The bar was also found by the state to have violated a law dating back to 1964, requiring that taverns must sell food in general. The bar was offering no food on site, according to the state.

The Governor's Office announced Thursday that The Village Line has now had their liquor license suspended, after being investigated by the State Liquor Authority on July 24.

"Last night, our task force observed violations at 41 more establishments downstate, and today we are suspending 7 bars from across the state that have flouted coronavirus-related rules. The State Police and State Liquor Authority are doing their jobs -- and we need local governments to step up and do theirs," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release.

According to the Governor's Office, a State Liquor Authority investigator visited The Village Line on July 24 after receiving complaints that the tavern does not sell food. When the investigator entered the bar, they saw three people sitting at the bar, drinking alcohol without food.

The State Liquor Authority investigator requested a menu from an employee, who told them they could go next door for pizza and bring it back to the bar.

The Village Line, in the weeks prior to the investigation by the state, had made a few posts to social media promoting new $1 menu items.