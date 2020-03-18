KENMORE, Town of Tonawanda — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District notified parents, students and staff that they have closed off access to Kenmore West High School over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The notice says they were notified that a student who went to the school to retrieve school items on March 17 around 10:42 -10:48 a.m. is employed at a business where a customer recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The student has become symptomatic and is currently in quarantine and will be tested for the virus.

Due to these concerns, the school has been closed and will not be accessible for the purposes of retrieving items.

No other details have been released at this time.

