Kavinoky Theatre postpones 'Lifespan of a Fact' until June

Performances were set for this month but have been pushed back due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials at the Kavinoky Theatre at D'Youville College have made the decision to reschedule some performances originally set for later this month because the rise in COVID-19 cases.

'Lifespan of a Fact' will now premiere June 10-26.

Subscribers and single-ticket holders will be contacted by the Box Office to schedule a new date.

If you're a Flex Pass holder, tickets will automatically go back to your account to use for the new dates or for other shows within the season.