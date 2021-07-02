Kaleida to close Walden Galleria COVID-19 testing site July 16

Starting July 17, those needing a test will be directed to the existing Buffalo General Medical Center testing site.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health announced Friday it will be shutting down its COVID-19 testing site at the Walden Galleria effective Friday, July 16.

Starting July 17, anyone needing a COVID-19 test can get one at the Buffalo General Medical Center (BGMC) drive-through site only. The shift is due to recent changes in testing requirements for elective surgery, as well as the expiration of a pair of Executive Orders.

Effective July 17, the BGMC operating hours will be:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 AM - 4 PM

Tuesday: 8 AM - 12 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 7 AM - 3 PM