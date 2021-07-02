x
Coronavirus

Kaleida to close Walden Galleria COVID-19 testing site July 16

Starting July 17, those needing a test will be directed to the existing Buffalo General Medical Center testing site.
A Mound Bayou resident braces for a nasal swab by one of the Delta Health Center staff at a free drive-thu COVID-19 testing facility at the center's Dr. H. Jack Geiger Medical Center in Mound Bayou, Miss., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health announced Friday it will be shutting down its COVID-19 testing site at the Walden Galleria effective Friday, July 16.

Starting July 17, anyone needing a COVID-19 test can get one at the Buffalo General Medical Center (BGMC) drive-through site only. The shift is due to recent changes in testing requirements for elective surgery, as well as the expiration of a pair of Executive Orders. 

Effective July 17, the BGMC operating hours will be:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 AM - 4 PM
  • Tuesday: 8 AM - 12 PM
  • Saturday and Sunday: 7 AM - 3 PM

If you have an appointment for the Walden Galleria after July 16, you will be contacted to reschedule at the BGMC site.

