BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health announced on Saturday that they are offering antibody tests to anyone in Western New York.

A positive COVID-19 antibody test result would mean that you were already exposed to the coronavirus and that you have developed antibodies, but it does not necessarily mean you are immune to future infection.

On Friday, in a press conference, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein explained that antibody testing should be done at least three weeks after symptoms end.

Antibody testing does provide a better understanding of how many people have been exposed in our area.

"Offering community-wide antibody testing will continue to help provide important information about who has had COVID-19," said Jody Lomeo, president and CEO, Kaleida Health. "From a public health standpoint, that’s important. We are doing all that we can to expand testing and ensuring access in the community for anyone who wants or needs to get tested."

To get tested for coronavirus antibodies, you'll have your blood drawn at a Kaleida Health Laboratory location in either Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, or Orchard Park.

In order to get the test, you'll need to call your primary care doctor to get a prescription, and you must make an appointment on Kaleida's website or by calling the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline at (716) 859-3222. The hotline is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You'll get your results within three to four days via Kaleida Health's patient portal or by calling your primary care doctor.

