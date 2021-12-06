Kaleida Health terminates over 100 staff members who missed state COVID-19 vaccination mandate deadline

The health group also said that it terminated 100 of its staff Monday who did not get their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health released an update Monday regarding COVID-19, the New York State vaccine mandate as well as a response to the anti-mask protests planned in the community.

The health group also said that it terminated more than 100 of its staff Monday who did not get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state manded that health care workers be fully vaccinated by December 5.

Kaleida Health released this statement:

"Combined with the previous vaccine mandate deadline in November, approximately 200 personnel have now been separated from the organization.

Kaleida Health intends to remain open and provide access to services across the organization. The organization continues to add resources and post positions so it can continue to be there for the community.

Given the reduction in workforce, the subsequent reduction in staffed beds, the significant rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across our facilities, and the spike in COVID-19 cases in our region, Kaleida Health is proactively postponing non-essential elective inpatient surgeries at Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital"

“We continue to consult with our physician leadership as well as surgical leadership teams to manage the number of elective inpatient surgeries on a daily basis that requires an overnight stay. This will ensure that, as a health system, we are appropriately managing patient care and community needs amid this current surge in COVID-19 cases,” Dr. Michael Mineo, chief medical officer for Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital said.