Kaleida Health responds to Governor Cuomo's plan to increase hospital bed capacity by 25%

Chief Operating Officer Don Boyd warns increasing bed capacity will only increase the need for personnel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to the rising tide of COVID-19 cases, Governor Cuomo Monday called for hospitals across the state to increase bed capacity by 25%.

The move is part of the state's Surge & Flex plan aimed at keeping any one hospital from becoming overwhelmed during this latest virus surge.

Don Boyd, Chief Operating Officer for Kaleida Health said, “Similar to what we were facing in the spring, our plan to help fight the ongoing COVID crisis right now relies on four issues: personnel, equipment & supplies, testing capacity and space planning."

Boyd added that increasing bed capacity will only increase the need for additional personnel. “We are and will continue to be creative in all areas so we can maximize ancillary staff, nursing and physicians.”