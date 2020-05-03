BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2 On Your Side brings you facts not fear about the coronavirus, we want to point out something Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

Cuomo said he is less worried about the average healthy person right now and more concerned about health-care facilities and the people who work there.

Kaleida Health held a news conference Thursday to address how it’s protecting those who would be on the front lines of this if and when we start to see confirmed cases of coronavirus here.

While there are no cases of coronavirus here in Western New York, hospitals are prepared, and Kaleida Health wants you to know it's ready to deal with coronavirus patients if and when the times comes.

Dr. Kenneth Snyder from Kaleida talked about what it means to be a health-care provider on the front lines of this. He says it's crucial for them to be healthy so they can keep the rest of us healthy.

And he said you can do a lot a home to try to stop whatever sickness you have from spreading.

“Don't use sanitizers that are expired. The alcohol evaporates. It's the alcohol component that does the killing and cleaning for us. It's the recognition that when you're sick, have kind of a social distance. OK? There should be this kind of six-foot range. It's not necessarily a time to be, you know, shaking hands and hugging everyone that we see,” says Dr. Kenneth Snyder, Vice President of Physician Quality for Kaleida Health.

Dr. Snyder also wants you to call ahead if you're going to the hospital or to your doctor's office if you're sick, that way they can have a mask ready for you so you're not coughing all over everybody once you get there.

