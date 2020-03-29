BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health said Saturday that it is continuing to do all it can to get personal protective equipment for its health-care workers.

On Saturday morning, Kaleida Health received a shipment of more than 20,000 isolation gowns.

Kaleida said it got them from Cardinal Health in Ohio.

Kaleida says it's leveraging all of its supply chains and using various vendors to make sure it gets the equipment it needs.

