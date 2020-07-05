BUFFALO, N.Y. — Symptomatic or not, Kaleida Health announced Thursday that anyone who is interested or needs it can now get tested for COVID-19.

The expansion is for anyone in the general public who believes they may have been exposed or are at risk for the virus. However to get a test, you will still need to get a prescription from you primary care doctor or their office.

Testing is being done at three sites and results made available in 48-72 hours.

The three sites are:

  • Leroy Coles, Jr. Branch library at 1187 East Delavan in Buffalo
  • the former VNA building located at 2100 Wehrle Dr. in Williamsville
  • the former Osmose building located at 28 Best St. in Buffalo

You can schedule a test here.

If you have any questions, you can contact Kaleida's Coronavirus Hotline at 859-3222. It's open seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

