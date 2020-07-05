BUFFALO, N.Y. — Symptomatic or not, Kaleida Health announced Thursday that anyone who is interested or needs it can now get tested for COVID-19.

The expansion is for anyone in the general public who believes they may have been exposed or are at risk for the virus. However to get a test, you will still need to get a prescription from you primary care doctor or their office.

Testing is being done at three sites and results made available in 48-72 hours.

The three sites are:

Leroy Coles, Jr. Branch library at 1187 East Delavan in Buffalo

the former VNA building located at 2100 Wehrle Dr. in Williamsville

the former Osmose building located at 28 Best St. in Buffalo

You can schedule a test here.

If you have any questions, you can contact Kaleida's Coronavirus Hotline at 859-3222. It's open seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

