BUFFALO, N.Y. — Symptomatic or not, Kaleida Health announced Thursday that anyone who is interested or needs it can now get tested for COVID-19.
The expansion is for anyone in the general public who believes they may have been exposed or are at risk for the virus. However to get a test, you will still need to get a prescription from you primary care doctor or their office.
Testing is being done at three sites and results made available in 48-72 hours.
The three sites are:
- Leroy Coles, Jr. Branch library at 1187 East Delavan in Buffalo
- the former VNA building located at 2100 Wehrle Dr. in Williamsville
- the former Osmose building located at 28 Best St. in Buffalo
You can schedule a test here.
If you have any questions, you can contact Kaleida's Coronavirus Hotline at 859-3222. It's open seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
RELATED: Catholic Health approved to resume elective surgeries in Erie County; Kaleida Health & ECMC waiting for approval
RELATED: Helping healthcare heroes on #GivingTuesdayNow
RELATED: Compeer looking for volunteers to help those in need