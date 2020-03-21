BUFFALO, N.Y. — With guidance from the New York State Department of Health, Kaleida Health said it is preparing for a surge in coronavirus cases.

Kaleida Health said it plans to increase inpatient bed capacity by 50 percent to help treat cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"We have taken the approach that the surge is likely coming and that a major spike in positive coronavirus cases will result in sicker patients and increased admissions across the community and our health system," Kaleida President and CEO Jody L. Lomeo said in a statement. "Having regulatory relief and clear direction from the state can only help us as we move forward."

The plans following a Friday conference call with State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and hospital executives from across the state.

Among the actions Kaleida Health said it could do to reach that 50 percent capacity goal include:

Reopening beds at DeGraff Memorial Hospital

Additional intensive care beds at all sites (Bradford Regional Medical Center, Buffalo General Medical Center, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Oishei Children’s Hospital and Olean General Hospital)

Doubling up private rooms and conversion of old hospital rooms/space

Utilization of ambulatory surgery space and ambulatory surgery centers

Redeployment of required medical equipment (ventilators, patient beds, etc.)

Lomeo added that more personnel would be needed with the added bed capacity.

"We are and will continue to be creative in all areas so we can maximize ancillary staff, nursing and physicians," he said.

