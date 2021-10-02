Judge lifts temporary restraining order that allowed WNY restaurants to be open past 10pm

That means the 10 p.m. curfew is back in effect for all restaurants and bars in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that allowed nearly 100 restaurants to say open past 10 p.m.

The ruling was announced Wednesday morning.

Last week, another judge ordered the state's 10 p.m. curfew, on restaurants that sued the state, to be lifted immediately. Despite that ruling on Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made it clear, as far as he is concerned, that the 10 p.m. curfew is staying in place for restaurants in New York State.

The order was put in place by New York State to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restaurant owners say there is no justification for the curfew.

Attorney Corey Hogan of the HoganWillig Law Firm, one of the firms representing the 94 WNY restaurants in the lawsuit said on Friday, "The problem with the rule, as we argued to the court, is there is no scientific justification for it. When they went out and found out where the viral spread came from, they said this is where it's coming from, they said 1.43 percent from restaurants. That's it, 74 percent from households."