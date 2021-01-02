Judge denies Buffalo Teacher Federation request to block reopening of schools

School district says State Supreme Court Judge Emilio Colaiacovo denied the union's request for a temporary restraining order.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court Justice has turned down a Buffalo Teachers Federation request aimed at blocking city schools from resuming phased-in, in-person instruction.

Judge Emilio Colaiacovo denied the union's move in a court hearing Monday just hours after schools reopened for some students for the first time since last spring.

The union initiated legal action over several issues, chief among them claiming schools aren't clean enough.

Both the Buffalo Public Schools and Buffalo Teachers Federation have been asked to appear again before Judge Colaiacovo on Friday of this week to present facts and testimony regarding the district’s decision to reopen at this time.

2 On Your Side will have more on this breaking story starting at 4 p.m. on Most Buffalo.